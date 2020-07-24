‘LHHH’s Lyrica Anderson: I Want Out Of My Marriage!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson on live watching her pal, Ari Fletcher — and let her fans know that she’s trying to leave her marriage to producer A1 Bentley.

“Marriage is sooo beautiful tho , but I want OUT,” Lyrica wrote.

