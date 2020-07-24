‘LHHH’s Lyrica Anderson: I Want Out Of My Marriage!!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Lyrica Anderson on live watching her pal, Ari Fletcher — and let her fans know that she’s trying to leave her marriage to producer A1 Bentley.

“Marriage is sooo beautiful tho , but I want OUT,” Lyrica wrote.

The problems between A1 and Lyrica have been well-documented. A1 was allegedly caught cheating with Summer Bunni and also denied the paternity of their first child together, asking her to take a DNA test.

The pair recently went head to head during a Zeus special, where he confessed to being a cheater.

“I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn’t get over it,” A1 told her. Lyrica later admitted that she experienced a “hard time being with someone that I don’t think it going to be completely faithful.”

Lyrica could have been playing around on Ari’s live, but their troubles have rolled on for some time now and the reality television star could be at the end of her tether…