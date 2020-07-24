Ledley King in talks with Tottenham over first-team coaching role under Jose Mourinho | Football News





Ledley King has been working as a Spurs club ambassador since 2012

Ledley King is in talks to join Jose Mourinho’s backroom staff at Tottenham and take over a role as assistant coach.

On Friday, the Spurs boss revealed his assistant coach and technical analyst Ricardo Formosinho would be leaving the club at the end of the season to pursue a career as a head coach.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, King is being considered as a candidate to take over the vacant role, with Mourinho voicing his intent to appoint a young coach with a “history and connection with the club”, to be announced soon.

The former club captain has been working as a Spurs ambassador since retiring from professional football in 2012.

“Ricardo is leaving and he’s leaving because he feels he would like to have one of his last opportunities, probably because of his age, to be a head coach,” Mourinho said. “I’m not going to say where but we all wish him all the best.

“Who is coming to replace him? I prefer that it’s the club that’s going to inform you about that but I prefer to go in the direction of developing local people, instead of bringing somebody with me.

“So it’ll be someone with a history of the club, [a] connection with the club, so let’s try to give them the opportunity.”

The 39-year-old is a hugely popular figure with Spurs fans, having made 315 appearances for the club across 13 seasons, during which he won a League Cup.

King made 315 appearances for Tottenham and had a spell as club captain

