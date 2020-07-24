Leaked doc says that while Apple will let third-party devices connect to Find My, it won't allow users to use other locating services or apps simultaneously (Reed Albergotti/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:

Leaked doc says that while Apple will let third-party devices connect to Find My, it won’t allow users to use other locating services or apps simultaneously  —  Opening the “Find My,rdquo; feature to other companies was seen as an olive branch to developers.  But Apple threatened legal action if developers talked about the software.

