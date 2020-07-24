Leaked doc says that while Apple will let third-party devices connect to Find My, it won't allow users to use other locating services or apps simultaneously (Reed Albergotti/Washington Post)

Reed Albergotti / Washington Post:
Leaked doc says that while Apple will let third-party devices connect to Find My, it won’t allow users to use other locating services or apps simultaneously — Opening the “Find My,rdquo; feature to other companies was seen as an olive branch to developers. But Apple threatened legal action if developers talked about the software.
