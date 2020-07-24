Leah Remini Praises Thandie Newton for Sharing Scary Experience With Tom Cruise

WENN

The former Scientology member applauds the former ‘Mission: Impossible’ leading lady for sharing her experience on the movie set with the action movie actor.

–

Leah Remini has heaped praise on Thandie Newton after the actress went public about her nightmare experience with Tom Cruise on the set of the first “Mission: Impossible” sequel.

In a recent Vulture interview, the British star recalled how difficult it was to work with “frustrated” Tom on the 2000 action film, noting she was terrified of him because he “was a very dominant individual.”

“He tries super hard to be a nice person, but the pressure – he takes on a lot,” Thandie said. “And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done.”

Now former Scientologist Leah, who has publicly called out Cruise numerous times in the past, has applauded her fellow actress for telling the truth about “nice guy” Cruise, one of the most prominent and famous members of the controversial Church of Scientology.

“That takes huge balls to do what she did, and if more people speak out in that way, and be brave enough to do so, I think we might get somewhere,” Remini, now a fervent advocate against the Church of Scientology, its members and practices, said during a recent episode of her podcast “Scientology: Fair Game“, according to the Daily Beast.

“Tom has gotten away with being this ‘nice guy’, because that’s what Scientology policy says – to create good PR in the world and make those ‘good actions’ known. But if you actually look at his actions, they’re not consistent.”

Thandie also gained a new follower on Instagram in the form of Tom’s ex-wife Katie Holmes after making her Cruise comments in Vulture.

Newton also recalled a “really stressed” Cruise trying to coach her through one intense scene by suggesting they should swap roles, so he could show her what he wanted from her.

“He just wanted this alpha b**ch,” she said. “I did as best as I could. It’s not the best way to get the best work out of someone.”