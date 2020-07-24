Latest leak for the next Oculus Quest points to a September 15 debut

The leaks just keep coming for the next Oculus Quest headset, and this latest one points to a September 15 debut. Whether or not September 15 is the actual release day or just the day that Facebook will be unveiling its latest standalone VR headset isn’t yet known, but it’s the first time we’ve seen a specific date mentioned in any leak for the upcoming headset. This latest image is also the first time we’ve seen the inside of the next Oculus Quest, which could be dubbed the Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest S, or even the Oculus Quest Lite.

The date is particularly ironic because it’s far earlier than was previously surmised, and would take place shortly after the two-year anniversary of the announcement of the original Oculus Quest. This latest headset is assumed to be the ‘Del Mar’ headset that’s been in development at Facebook for sometime now. A follow-up post by another Twitter user, @PiXeLkZ2, showed off what looks to be actual pictures of the headset instead of renders, as can be seen below.

pic.twitter.com/bPAavPZKLN — PiXeLkZ (@PiXeLkZ2) July 24, 2020

These pictures line up with the renders we’ve seen this week, and give us an even better look at the redesigned Oculus Touch controllers. This third version of the Oculus Touch controllers looks to be a mix between the first and second-generation controllers, with a near-identical face and grip button design as the first-generation and the inside-out tracking ring above, as the second-generation controllers sport. These controllers are rumored to have better ergonomics than the current-generation ones.

The new Oculus Quest headset is also said to be significantly lighter, coming in at around 1lb of weight total. That’s at least a 20% reduction in overall weight when compared to the current-generation Oculus Quest. This new headset also appears to have vastly different headstraps, looking more in line with the cloth straps that the Oculus Go shipped with. It’s also missing a physical inter-pupillary distance (IPD) slider on the bottom, which implies that Oculus may be packing in a brand new set of lenses and a new, improved 90Hz display panel. It would likely feature digital IPD adjustment, like the Oculus Rift S, instead of a physical slider.

