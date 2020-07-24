KJ Hamler final Broncos draft pick to agree to contract terms

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

In a span of four days, the Broncos’ entire 10-man draft class has agreed to terms after second-round receiver KJ Hamler got his contract wrapped up Friday.

Drafted No. 46 overall, Hamler’s four-year deal is expected to be worth $7,137,128 with a signing bonus of $2,750,638 and a cap number this season of $1,297,660.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR