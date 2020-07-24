Kim Kardashian Spotted Resuming ‘KUWTK’ Filming Following Kanye West’s Meltdown

Instagram

The show must go on. A new report suggests that Kim Kardashian continues to film for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Malibu amid husband Kanye West‘s battle with bipolar disorder.

In some pictures that obtained by Daily Mail, the KKW Beauty founder was seen filming for her family’s long-running TV show on Wednesday, July 22. Joining her were Khloe Kardashian and her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson as film crew was trailing behind them.

That was the day when Kim broke her silence on Kanye’s Twitter rant. In her statement, Kim called her husband “brilliant but complicated,” adding, “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words do not align with his intentions.” She ended her note by asking fans for compassion and empathy and thanked everyone who has expressed concern for the rap star’s wellbeing.

Back to the “KUWTK” filming, according to PEOPLE, “there was a long break because of COVID, but the show has been filming for the past couple of weeks.” A source also says to the publication that the E! show is now “on schedule.” It is said that the shooting on Wednesday “was all about Khloe and Tristan,” who are rumored to be engaged after splitting over cheating scandal involving Tristan and Jordyn Woods.

Meanwhile, for those who are hoping to get a glimpse at Kanye’s struggle with his mental health on the show, it was previously reported that it wouldn’t be happening. A production source claimed that the rapper’s current bipolar episode wouldn’t be played out on the show.

The insider revealed Kim reportedly made the decision to omit the incident from the show. They explained the mom-of-four takes her husband’s mental health very seriously and doesn’t want it exploited for TV show ratings. Production staff were also reportedly told not to profile any of the kids during the ordeal, to avoid seeing it in the future.