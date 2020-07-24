Kim Kardashian Protects Kanye West From ‘KUWTK’ Cameras

Kim Kardashian is not allowing Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras to film Kanye West’s current bipolar episode — and will not allow them to film her children.

According to TMZ, “as soon as Kanye went off the rails, Kim made the decision none of it would be used as a storyline on the show.”

Kim also ordered that “production was told not to profile any of [their kids] during this ordeal because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road.”

