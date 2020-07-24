Kim Kardashian Protects Kanye West From ‘KUWTK’ Cameras

Kim Kardashian is not allowing Keeping Up With The Kardashian cameras to film Kanye West’s current bipolar episode — and will not allow them to film her children.

According to TMZ, “as soon as Kanye went off the rails, Kim made the decision none of it would be used as a storyline on the show.”

Kim also ordered that “production was told not to profile any of [their kids] during this ordeal because she wants them to avoid seeing it down the road.”

Earlier this week, Kim released a statement about the current drama, asking that he fans treat her husband with “compassion.”

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” part of her statement reads. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”