Kevin Locke eyes rugby league comeback, New Zealand Warriors

Former Kiwi Test star Kevin Locke has declared he wants to make a comeback to the NRL next season.

One of the glamour boys of New Zealand football a decade ago, Locke squandered his chances due to injuries and a bad attitude.

Locke turned 31 earlier this year but has been blitzing them in the domestic competition in New Zealand.

“Kevin is older and wiser now and has been around the block a few times – he knows this is his last chance,” Locke’s manager Michael Cincotta said.

Warriors fullback Kevin Locke in the 2011 NRL grand final between New Zealand and Manly Sea Eagles (Brendan Esposito)

“He was going to play for Mackay in the Queensland Cup this year but then COVID-19 came along and ended that, so he moved back to New Zealand.

“He has been on fire in the local league there and is hoping to get some attention from NRL clubs – maybe on a train and trial basis – for next year.”

Locke burst into the Warriors’ top side as a raw 20-year-old in 2009, playing six seasons with the club, including the 2011 NRL grand final.

He became a journeyman after that, playing for Salford and Wakefield in England before trying his hand at rugby union.

“But league was always his first love and he has moved from fullback to the halves and hopeful of getting a chance,” Cincotta said.