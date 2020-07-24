Kanye West Is Glued to His Phone as He Leaves Wyoming Compound, Refuses to See Kim Kardashian

WENN

The ‘Black Skinhead’ rapper is allegedly ducking her calls and rejecting her pleas to join him in Wyoming, though a photo from Kim’s 2018 meeting with Meek Mill proves he’s wrong about his cheating accusation.

–

Kanye West seemingly can’t get his eyes off his phone these days following his Twitter rant. The 43-year-old rapper was glued to his mobile phone when he was spotted leaving his Cody, Wyoming compound for a brief outing on Thursday, July 23.

The GOOD Music founder carried two phones during his trip. His eyes were fixated on the screen of one of his phones as he walked outside his ranch. At one point, he was seen taking a picture with his other phone before getting into a black truck.

The Yeezy designer had a pretty interesting choice of outfit for the outing that day. He was spotted wearing a weighted vest from sports brand SPRI, a heavy jacket and ripped blue jeans. The $39 sports clothing is usually designed for workouts to increase total-body strength and improve endurance.

Kanye retreated to the Wyoming after his rally in South California, during which he made controversial remarks about abortion and Harriet Tubman. He later went into a series of Twitter rants, in which he accused his wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up with a doctor. He also claimed that he was trying to divorce his wife since she met with Meek Mill in 2018 to discuss prison reform.

However, a picture from the said meeting which has resurfaced online proves that he’s wrong about his cheating accusation against his wife. The reality TV star and the “Tupac Back” rapper were not alone during the meeting at the Waldorf Astoria restaurant in L.A., as they were joined by philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai for the discussion.

Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill’s 2018 Meeting

Meanwhile, Kanye reportedly still refuses to see his wife amid his bipolar episode. TMZ reports that he has been ducking some calls and rejecting her pleas to join him in Wyoming. The SKIMS founder has allegedly twice suggested flying to their ranch where Ye has been staying, but he shot her down both times. He also ignored her attempts to talk about his mental state.