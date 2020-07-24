Kanye West Delays New Album, Threatens to Go on Livestream if Kardashians Stage Intervention

WENN

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper has seemingly postponed the release of his new album and reportedly threatens to ‘live stream’ any intervention the Kardashians plan to stage.

Kanye West has seemingly delayed the release of his new album “Donda: With Child” amid his mental health struggles.

The rapper has been hitting headlines in recent days due to his worrying behaviour, which has included saying at a presidential campaign rally that he and wife Kim Kardashian nearly aborted their daughter North, and tweeting that he’s been “trying to divorce” the reality star since 2018.

Kim released a statement on Wednesday (22Jul20) saying that Kanye needed to be given time and compassion as he continues struggling against bipolar disorder, and now it seems Kanye has decided to postpone the release of his new record.

Despite saying that the album was due to be released at midnight on Thursday, the passed without any sign of the offering on streaming services.

Kanye has yet to address the apparent delay on his Twitter page.

It wouldn’t be the first time the father-of-four has postponed an album release. In November 2018, Kanye was due to release his album “Jesus Is King”, but the record didn’t materialise until October 2019.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that while Kim wants to help her other half, he’s threatening to “live stream” any intervention she stages to “show the world the truth.”

“Kanye is very unwell and everyone’s very worried for him,” an insider told Britain’s The Sun newspaper. “He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and Kris Jenner are ‘out to get him.’ ”

“He’s told her that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention he’ll live stream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth.’ He’s warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there. There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show (Keeping Up with the Kardashians) – feuds, secret celebrity hook ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family.”

“But Kim’s only concern at this stage is getting Kanye help and protecting their children. She’s very worried.”