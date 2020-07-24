Kacey Musgraves In Talks to Join ‘The Little Mermaid’

WENN

The ‘Space Cowboy’ star is reportedly circling a major role in the upcoming live action remake of Disney’s classic tale starring Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

Kacey Musgraves is reportedly being lined up for a role in the live action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid“.

According to a report by TheDisInsider, Kacey has been in talks to take on the part of Vanessa – the human form of the villain Ursula.

The outlet claimed that the country singer has had several meetings with Disney about the project, although they add that there’s a chance Kacey may also have passed on the role.

Neither Kacey nor Disney have responded to the speculation as yet.

If Kacey did get cast in the film, it would be her first major acting role. She’s previously starred as herself in U.S. TV show “Nashville” and had a small musical role in 2018 movie “Wild Rose“, but hasn’t taken on a big project to showcase her acting talents.

Filming on “The Little Mermaid” remake, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, is expected to begin in London this summer (20).