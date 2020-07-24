Justin Bieber Loses Kehlani and Jaden Smith as Supporting Acts After Rescheduling Tour for 2021

WENN

Months after being forced to postpone his 2020 North American tour due to the COVID-19 crisis, the ‘Yummy’ singer announces the new dates for his trek with tickets going on sale on August 6.

Justin Bieber has confirmed dates for his rescheduled 2020 tour but Kehlani and Jaden Smith will not be joining him on the road.

Both stars were billed to support the “Baby” singer, but it appears schedules no longer match up and Justin is on the hunt for a new opener.

But the show will go on, beginning on June 2, 2021 in San Diego, California.

“I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” Bieber said in a statement. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Tickets for the 45-date North American tour, which includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Gardens and the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will go on sale on 6 August.