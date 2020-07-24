Justin Bieber Hangs Out with Kanye West to Discuss ‘Spray Foam’

WENN

The hip-hop artist shares on his Twitter account a photo of him and the ‘I Don’t Care’ singer together in Wyoming, with both of them opting for comfy, casual outfits.

–

This is surely a combination that you won’t see coming. As people continue to wait for the release of his delayed new album, Kanye West took to Twitter on Friday, July 24 to share a picture of him hanging out with Justin Bieber in Wyoming.

The photo shared on the micro-blogging site was taken from behind, featuring the Canadian star listening to what the hip-hop star said to him. Both of them opted for comfy, casual outfits, with Justin sporting a light green hoodie with a matching cap. Meanwhile, Kanye simply donned a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Considering that the two of them are musical artists, it’s only natural that people will assume they are talking about a possible collaboration. However, according to the caption of the post, what the two stars were discussing was far from music. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye said alongside the snap.

Kanye West and Jutin Bieber were hanging out in Wyoming.

Kanye and Justin have rarely been seen together before he uploaded this pic, so people are unsurprisingly shocked. “Wait a minute when Kanye supported trump didn’t Justin Bieber unfollow Kanye on Twitter ? Help it make since,” one wondered. “Omg is Justin with Kanye,” one asked, to which another responded, “WHAAAAT.” Someone else said, “dame dash, kanye west and justin bieber being together so random.”

There were also people who criticized Kanye for posting a picture with Justin instead of releasing his new album “DONDA” which was supposed to be released on Thursday. However, the passed without any sign of the offering on streaming service. It’s now unclear when the album will be released to the public.

It’s also worth mentioning that this isn’t the first time Kanye decided to postpone his albums. Prior to this, his 2019 album “Jesus Is King” suffered a month delay. Meanwhile, his “Yandhi” album never see the light of the day.