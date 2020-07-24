Jordyn Woods & Her Mom Unveil Their New Matching Butt Implants!! (Pics)

Jordyn Woods and her mom Elizabeth were spotted out yesterday by the paparazzi in Malibu, and MTO News got exclusive access to the images.

The photos show the two ladies carrying a lot more weight behind them. There has been speculation on social media that both Jordyn, and her mom Elizabeth, both recently underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift – or a BBL.

A BBL is the most popular plastic surgery procedure among Black women. According to a 2019 report, more than 10,000 BBL surgeries are performed on Black women in America each year.

And we have to admit – boht Jordyn and Elizabeth have great looking shapes.

Look: