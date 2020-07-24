Joe Oliver: Two summer mysteries — the stock market rally and Trudeau’s poll lead

Article content continued

Would his ministers have voted against a proposal they assumed he backed? Not likely. Would WE have paid Trudeau’s brother and mother for numerous speaking gigs had they not been related to the prime minister? No way. How could he and his political staff not realize the deal would smack of payback or worse? Baffling.

Then there is the mismanagement. Trudeau refused to ban flights from Wuhan, the pandemic’s epicentre, for months after the Chinese government prohibited domestic travel from Hubei province. We were also late in: testing, tracing, mandating masks, securing personal protective equipment (even as we exported 16 tonnes of it to China!) and protecting our most vulnerable seniors. We still don’t have an economic recovery plan; numerous give-away policies are showing their deficiencies; the deficit is out of control, with zero sign of restraint; debt will soon reach a mind-boggling $1.2 trillion; rating agencies are circling; provinces are hurting; municipalities are facing a cash crunch and thousands more retail stores and restaurants may be closing. The government will need great discipline — something it does not seem to possess — to restrain unnecessary spending and avoid job-killing taxes.

As for the market, with interest rates near zero, investors drove up the S,amp;P to within three per cent of its pre-COVID high and the TSX to within 10 per cent — an increase of about 45 per cent from the crash, all within just five months. On the other hand, six high-priced technology stocks, representing over a quarter of the index, have created a bifurcated market. Optimism derives from massive fiscal and monetary stimulus, belief in a V-shaped economic recovery and hope for a vaccine. Stocks are trading at 23 times next year’s expected earnings, even though economists and business executives predict a sluggish recovery, with both supply and demand constraints and the continuing risk of a second pandemic wave. But — so far — fear has not overcome greed and the market rally shows no signs of stalling.