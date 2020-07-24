Jamal Adams slams HC Gase: ‘Don’t feel like he’s the right leader’

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase originally believed he was on good terms with Jamal Adams, but it appears the safety isn’t reciprocating that same feeling.

Adams addressed his feelings toward Gase in a recent interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, and he wasn’t kind to the coach heading into his second year with the Jets.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told Mehta. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. “At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team. If there’s a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we’re playing (expletive) and we’re losing, he doesn’t address the entire team as a group at halftime. He’ll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it.”

Adams’ comments about Gase aren’t necessarily surprising. The 24-year-old has been unhappy about his situation with the Jets for a long time, and even requested a trade from the organization in more recent months. He also publicly admitted he’d love to play for his hometown Dallas Cowboys.

Unfortunately, the two-time Pro Bowler is going to have to find a way to make his situation in New York work. The Jets reportedly have no interest in trading Adams and he’s under contract for this season and the next.