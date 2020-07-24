Jackson Wray signs new Saracens contract until 2023 | Rugby Union News





Jackson Wray has signed a new three-year contract at Saracens

Jackson Wray has signed a new three-year contract at Saracens to keep him at the club until 2023.

The 29-year-old back-rower is closing in on making 250 appearances for Saracens, and follows Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Sean Maitland in extending his contract.

“I love being around the boys, around the club; it’s a proper family and a special place to be. I enjoy coming into the environment every day and couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else,” Wray said.

“I love this club and I’m really pleased to have re-signed for the next three years.”

Saracens duo Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje are among those to have already committed their futures to the club

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added, “The Saracens culture was built by people like Jackson – hard-working, resilient, someone that gives everything when he plays; a player at his best in the club’s biggest moments.

“We are excited that Jackson has committed to the club and will continue to set an example for the next generation, on and off the field, of what it means to be a Saracen.”

The forward has contributed to a decade of success on the domestic and European stage, claiming five Premiership titles, three European Cups and one domestic cup in the past 10 years.

However Saracens will begin next campaign in the Championship as punishment for breaches of the Premiership’s salary cap.