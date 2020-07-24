Is Taylor Swift’s Betty From Folklore Queer?

Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album, Folklore, dropped last night, and fans are in a frenzy.
Spoiler alert: It’s AMAZING.
But there’s one song in particular that people can’t stop talking about: “Betty.”
“Betty” is clearly about a girl named Betty whom the narrator of the song has a thing for:
And because it’s sung by a girl, people are getting a ~certain vibe~ from it:
People are speculating that it’s about a girl Taylor had a thing for:
Meanwhile, others are pretty sure that Taylor herself is not the narrator. It’s worth noting that Taylor released a letter about the stories behind Folklore, and she does mention some of the songs are from the point of view of other people:
In fact, it seems pretty clear that “Betty” is one of three songs Taylor was referring to as the “Teenage Love Triangle”:
Who is the narrator, then, you ask? One lyric suggests it’s a guy:
HOWEVER, James could be a girl’s name. In fact, James and Inez (two characters in the song) are the names of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters.
It seems to be intentionally left unclear whether or not “Betty” is a queer song. And until Taylor lets us know, we don’t know the truth. However, it’s always pretty awesome to hear a song about loving a girl, sung by a girl.
I’m seriously hoping that Taylor reveals James to be a girl, but until then…
