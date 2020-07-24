Indian PM Backs Blockchain as ‘Frontier Technology’ By Cointelegraph

Indian PM Backs Blockchain as ‘Frontier Technology’
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has endorsed blockchain as an ‘opportunity in frontier technology’, renewing hopes that the country is warming to cryptocurrencies.
In a keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, hosted by the US-India Business Council on Wednesday, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched the country as a haven for multinational investors.
