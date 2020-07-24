Inappropriate Old Tweets By Fivio Foreign On Underage Willow Smith

Rapper Fivio Foreign is one of the hottest rappers out right now. But MTO News has learned that folks on Twitter have uncovered some old tweets, where Fivio said some very inappropriate things about an underage Willow Smith.

The tweets are from 2010, when Fivio was 20 years old and Willow was just 10 years old. In the tweet, Fivio asked how old Will and Jada’s daughter was.

The rapper added that “anything after 12 iz lunch,” suggesting that if Willow were over the age of 12 – he would be interested in her romantically. Luckily, Willow was only 10 at the time.

It’s not clear whether Fivio was joking, or whether he meant it. But folks on Twitter are upset about it.

Look:

Fivio, real name Maxie Lee Ryles III, is a rapper and songwriter. In June 2019, he rose to fame with his single “Big Drip”, which received a remix with American rappers Lil Baby and Quavo. He is signed to Mase’s RichFish Records and Columbia Records.

In May 2020, Ryles was featured on Drake’s song “Demons”, which charted at 34 on the Billboard Hot 100, earning him his first Billboard-charting single. Later that month, he collaborated with Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke on the song “Zoo York”, which peaked at 65 on the Hot 100.