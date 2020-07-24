Imtiaz Ali Shares a Throwback Picture of Dil Bechara fame Sanjana Sanghi from the Sets of Rockstar



Sushant Singh left us for his heavenly bode on June 14, plunging the entire film industry into sadness. The actor’s last release Dil Bechara was in the pipeline for a long time. And today (July 24) the film releases on an OTT platform.



Right from Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan, everyone has shared on social media that they will be watching Dil Bechara today at 7:30, when it premiers on the OTT platform. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali too shared a special message as one of the actress from Rockstar is the leading lady of Dil Bechara.. Yes, Dil Bechara’s leading actress Sanjana Sanghi played the role of Mandy, Nargis Fakhri’s younger sister in the film. Imtiaz Ali shared a picture with her from the set and captioned it saying, ‘little Mandy from Rockstar is a big girl now!!! looking fwd…’ That’s really sweet of the director to encourage the talent he found almost nine years back.