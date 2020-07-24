Huawei lawyers ask Canada court to stay CFO extradition: documents By

© . FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver
() – Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, have applied to a Canadian court for stays of the proceedings for her extradition to the United States, documents released on Thursday showed.
In requests partly based on what the lawyers call a destruction of the integrity of the judicial process by U.S. President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration, they cite an intention to use Meng “as a bargaining chip in a trade dispute.”
Meng was arrested in December 2018 at the Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States.
U.S. authorities accuse her of bank fraud for misleading HSBC (L:) about Huawei’s ties to a company operating in Iran, putting HSBC at risk of fines and penalties for breaking U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
