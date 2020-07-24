Howard Levitt: Note to companies and their staff — COVID-19 has not changed employment law

Article content continued

Many employees have had seasonal employment interrupted by COVID-19. In some cases, they are not being offered those jobs and, in others, they are being offered reduced terms. Other employees have had full time employment offers rescinded because of COVID-19. Generally, all such employees have valid legal cases.

For employees who were fired before they started, we have had cases in our courts where employees, whose job offers were rescinded, have been awarded as much as six months pay, without even working a day. For those who are on contracts which were terminated prematurely, they can sue for the balance.

Employees who have a reasonable expectation of being recalled to seasonal employment, based on years of working in that job, are entitled to sue for the reason that they would normally have worked. The only exception is for employees whose jobs are ordered closed by the government. But even they can sue for the remaining period once their jobs become legal again.

If a year ago, you were told that an employee was told to stay home without pay, take a pay cut or reduction of hours or had their contract cancelled, everyone would have understood that they had a case. Employees mistakenly believe that the pandemic has uprooted the law. The law has not changed.

And now on to questions I received recently:

Q: As I’m 70 years old, I was asked to use my accumulated vacation during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now that I’m ready to go back to work I have been asked to take additional emergency leave of absence. I would have to apply for EI. What are my options, if any, after 33 years of continuous employment?