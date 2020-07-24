How Taylor Swift Managed to Keep folklore a Secret for So Long

Kesha, Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, Hayley Kiyoko and Todrick Hall are just some of Taylor’s famous fans who have also shared their excitement online.

Ultimately, Taylor is grateful to have so many fans listening in and experiencing her world during such a unique time.

“In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result, a collection of songs and stories that flowed like a stream of consciousness,” she wrote on Instagram. “Picking up a pen was my way of escaping into fantasy, history, and memory. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down.”