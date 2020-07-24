Honeywell Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Honeywell Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



.com – Honeywell (NYSE:) reported on Friday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Honeywell announced earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $7.48B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $7.29B.

Honeywell shares are down 13% from the beginning of the year , still down 16.48% from its 52 week high of $184.06 set on January 17. They are under-performing the which is up 0.15% from the start of the year.

Honeywell follows other major Capital Goods sector earnings this month

Honeywell’s report follows an earnings missed by ASML ADR on July 15, who reported EPS of $2.04 on revenue of $3.8B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.25 on revenue of $3.8B.

Lockheed Martin had beat expectations on Tuesday with second quarter EPS of $5.79 on revenue of $16.22B, compared to forecast for EPS of $5.72 on revenue of $15.24B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting .com’s earnings calendar