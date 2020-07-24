HomeKit support arrives for the multi-functional Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera

Arlo has been rolling out HomeKit support to a variety of its smart home cameras over the last year and that now includes the recently released multi-functional Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera that can work for both wireless and wired setups.

Arlo brought HomeKit functionality to its Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Cameras back in August last year (reviewed) and then followed up with the same for the Arlo Ultra in October.

This year we saw the next Arlo product, the Pro 3 Camera adopt HomeKit in February. Today it’s the turn of Arlo’s Pro 3 Floodlight Camera to get support for Apple’s smart home platform (via HomeKit News).

Arlo updated its product page for the smart floodlight/camera with the HomeKit adoption but something to keep in mind is that this is standard HomeKit support, not HomeKit Secure Video functionality. That means you’ll need to use Arlo’s subscription plans if you want to record footage.

Features of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera include 160-degree field of view, the option to mount wirelessly or wired, 2K HDR resolution, up to 3000 lumens output from the security light, color night vision, two-way audio, and a built-in siren.

Notably, an alternative option, Netatmo’s Outdoor Security Camera (includes floodlight) recently got a siren upgrade and is expected to get HomeKit Secure Video at some point in the future. However, it is only available as a hardwired option and is a bit more expensive.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera usually sells for $250 direct from the company, Amazon, and elsewhere.

