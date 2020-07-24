Hip-Hop Mogul Mally Mall Hospitalized With Lung Damage Due to COVID-19

Instagram

The music executive has reportedly been treated in the UCLA Medical Center since mid-July after being diagnosed with coronavirus, which has caused him to suffer major lung issues.

As COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the nation, another public figure has contracted coronavirus. Hip-hop legend Mally Mall has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering complications from COVID-19 following his positive diagnosis.

The music producer has been treated in the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles since July 13, after coming down with the deadly disease, The Blast reports. It’s said that his case is severe enough that the novel virus has caused damage to his lungs.

The site, however, notes that Mally is not using a ventilator, meaning he’s able to breathe on his own, and he is expected to survive. It’s unknown though, how long it will take for him to recover.

Mally’s medical condition is revealed through court docs in his case, which is unspecified yet. “(Mally Mall) was admitted to the UCLA Medical Center hospital on or about July 13, 2020, and was diagnosed with COVI-19 with impact to his lungs,” read the papers. “It is uncertain when Mr. Rashid will recover, and there would still be a quarantine period thereafter.”

Due to his health issue, his lawyers asked the court to delay his proceedings. Mally has faced a number of allegations in recent months related to accusations of sexual abuse, being involved in a prostitution ring and illegally owning exotic animals.

Ironically, prior to hospitalization, Mally was helping the community fight against the coronavirus. Back in March, he and his team of Skid Row distributed bags filled with items like hand sanitizer, clothing, socks and bathroom items to homeless people in Los Angeles. He was also seen speaking to a crowd at a downtown Los Angeles church service.

Meanwhile, several states are closing again after a brief reopening due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. It was recently reported that California has now surpassed New York in reported coronavirus cases.