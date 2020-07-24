Hikvision says it began phasing out an automatic minority recognition feature in 2018, but declined to clarify status of their Uyghur recognition analytics (Charles Rollet/IPVM)

Charles Rollet / IPVM:
Hikvision says it began phasing out an automatic minority recognition feature in 2018, but declined to clarify status of their Uyghur recognition analytics — For the first time, Hikvision has directly addressed its minority recognition software, acknowledging that it offered this, but now claims to have removed it.
