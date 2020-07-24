‘Heartwarming’ Netflix dating show Love on the Spectrum praised by critics

New Netflix dating series Love on the Spectrum has been praised by critics for its ”heartwarming” treatment of neurodivergent romance.

Love on the Spectrum focuses on the romantic lives of people on the autism spectrum.

After initially airing in Australia last year, the five-episode documentary series was released internationally on the streaming platform on Wednesday (22 July).

Some reviews favourably contrasted the programme’s tone to some of Netflix’s other romantic reality series, such as Love is Blind or Too Hot to Handle.





The Guardian wrote that “Love on the Spectrum is packed with love, not just of the romantic kind, but from family, friends and community”.

CNN enthused that the programme featured “empathy towards the featured players without [being] condescending towards them”.

The Boston Herald took a less positive approach, writing: “Love on the Spectrum has its share of genre clichés it could do without… The wrong kind of slickness has a way of working against the authenticity grain.”

However, the review added: “Unlike Tiger King or The Bachelor, or certain real-life political reality shows that lost touch with the real world a long time ago, Love on the Spectrum is about empathy. And about something more interesting than contempt.”

In its review, Mashable said: “That most lonely hearts in this show have one or more disabilities is a thematic through-line Love on the Spectrum explores frequently and frankly.

“Still, this narrative doesn’t appear to be aimed at spouting platitudes or generalizations about neurodiverse individuals and their capacity for intimacy. Nor is it an exploitative spectacle, a misguided instance of inspiration porn, or a chance for studios execs to pat themselves on the back.”

Ready Steady Cut also described the series as “heartwarming”.