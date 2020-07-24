Hagia Sophia Draws Huge Crowds for Friday Prayer

Matilda Coleman
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey joined crowds of Muslim worshipers at the Hagia Sophia for its first Friday Prayer since being restored to a working mosque.

