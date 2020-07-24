Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals New NFL Boyfriend; Twitter Calls Him ‘Gay’

Olympic Gymast Simone Biles revealed that she has a new boyfriend, and he’s a professional football player.

His name is Jonathan Owens and he plays for the Houston Texans. Simone announced their relationship on social media yesterday.

Up until recently, Simone had been dating another gymnast, Stacey Ervin Jr. The two had been dating for 3 years – but the two split. And it appears that Simone upgraded.

But Twitter didn’t seem to agree. As soon as Simone posted the images. multiple tweeters posted homophobic comments about Jonathan, calling him “gay.”

Here are pics of Simones’s new bae:

Simone Biles has confirmed her split from Stacey last month.

In Vogue’s new cover story exploring her resilience and the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the Olympics, the 23-year-old revealed she and her boyfriend of three years called it quits in early March.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” the four-time gold medalist told Vogue of splitting from Ervin, 26. “But it was for the best.”