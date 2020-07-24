Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals New NFL Boyfriend; Twitter Calls Him ‘Gay’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Olympic Gymast Simone Biles revealed that she has a new boyfriend, and he’s a professional football player.

His name is Jonathan Owens and he plays for the Houston Texans. Simone announced their relationship on social media yesterday.

Up until recently, Simone had been dating another gymnast, Stacey Ervin Jr. The two had been dating for 3 years – but the two split. And it appears that Simone upgraded.

