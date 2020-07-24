Giveaway: Win a 100W USB-C Power Adapter From Choetech

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Choetech to offer readers a chance to win a 100W two-port USB-C power adapter that’s compatible with Apple’s Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

Choetech’s 100W power adapter uses GaN (gallium nitride) technology for more charging power in a smaller, more efficient design that’s more compact than Apple’s own power adapters.

The two-port USB-C adapter is 30 percent smaller than Apple’s 96W charger designed for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which makes it ideal for travel and saves space at home when plugging it in. The plug itself also folds down, which is useful for transporting it.



When both ports are used together, each one supports 45W, so you can charge a MacBook Air or iPad at full speed while also fast charging an iPhone or another device using a USB-C to Lightning cable. With a single port used, it supports up to 100W, so it’s compatible with Apple’s larger 15 and 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.



Choetech says that the power adapter is able to charge a ‌MacBook Pro‌ or ‌MacBook Air‌ within two hours, and other devices, such as an ‌iPhone‌ with the proper cable, will charge even faster.



Along with high power delivery and a compact design, Choetech’s power adapter offers safety assurances, and the company says that it undergoes rigorous testing and is made from fire retardant materials. It features over-current, over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuit protection.



