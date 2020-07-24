Garmin Connect Service Taken Offline Following Ransomware Attack

Garmin has been hit by a ransomware attack that encrypted the smartwatch maker’s internal servers, forcing it to shut down its call centers, website, and the Garmin Connect service, which users rely on to sync their activity via the mobile app.

Image: Victor Gevers

In messages shared on Twitter, the company apologized to users and gave details on the extent of the forced shutdown.

The attack also affected Garmin’s aviation database service, flyGarmin, which supports aviation navigational equipment, and some production lines in Asia, according to ZDnet.com.

Officially, Garmin has not referred to the outage as the result of a ransomware attack, but company employees have since taken to Twitter and described it as such.

This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats. We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience. (2/2)

— Garmin (@Garmin) July 23, 2020

Taiwanese tech news site IThome published an internal memo from Garmin’s IT department to its Taiwan-based factories announcing two days of maintenance on Friday and Saturday, which sources told the website was down to a “virus.”

(Via The Guardian.)