Friday FanDuel, DraftKings Picks: MLB DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy baseball tournaments

Friday’s MLB schedule doesn’t feature a full slate, but with 11 games starting after 7 p.m. ET (and no real weather worries in the forecast), there are plenty of appealing options for MLB DFS lineups. It’s not even difficult to find two high-quality starting pitcher options for DraftKings contests. If anything, it’s more difficult to pick one pitcher in FanDuel tournaments.

No matter what type of contest you prefer, there are plenty of ways to build your lineups. We’re going with two slightly different strategies for our FD and DK teams, so use the samples below as guides when putting your lineups together.

MORE: DFS Lineup Builder

Friday FanDuel Picks: MLB DFS Lineup Advice

The following picks are for a FanDuel single-entry tournament.

We opted to pay up for a starter on FanDuel because of the added points for a quality start. We can’t count on many pitchers lasting at least six innings in their first starts of the season, so we’ll go with a veteran workhorse like Justin Verlander since he should hopefully get a long leash.

Because we’re paying top dollar for a pitcher, we’re going with a stars-and-scrubs approach with our hitters. A Red Sox stack against lefty Tommy Milone and Baltimore’s relief corps makes sense, though we don’t like that Jose Peraza is hitting ninth. Still, he hits lefties well and is cheap. J.D. Martinez is probably underpriced for his upside, so we’ll take advantage there.

We’re also taking advantage of the universal DH — and the lack of proper pricing to account for it — and using Justin Smoak, Matt Carpenter, and Jay Bruce. There’s a real possibility none would be in their teams’ respective lineups if not for the extra hitter, so we’ll hope for some cheap points.

SP: Justin Verlander, Astros vs. Mariners ($11,200).

C/1B: Justin Smoak, Brewers @ Cubs ($2,700).

2B: Jose Peraza, Red Sox vs. Orioles ($2,500).

3B: Matt Carpenter, Cardinals vs. Pirates ($2,500).

SS: Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox vs. Orioles ($3,600).

OF: Jay Bruce, Phillies vs. Marlins ($2,100).

OF: Khris Davis, A’s vs. Angels ($2,700).

OF: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox vs. Orioles ($3,900).

UTIL: Francisco Lindor, Indians vs. Royals ($3,800).

Friday DraftKings Picks: MLB DFS Lineup Advice

The following picks are for a DraftKings single-entry tournament.

We’re not paying up for a top pitcher on DK, but we’re not going cheap either. Between the matchups, parks, and strikeout upside, we think Jack Flaherty and Chris Paddack can get the job done, though Paddack’s matchup is a bit more worrisome.

Our primary stack comes from the A’s (which would’ve been good reason to take Frankie Montas at pitcher, but we have a little less faith in him overall), and even though it’s not cheap, it’s not prohibitively expensive. We also have mini-stacks from the Red Sox and Padres, and we’re gonna use Mike Trout while we can.

In full evening slate contests, many will opt for more guys starting early because they know they’re in the lineup and that the games will start on time, so relying so heavily on West Coast guys can give us a little differentiation, even if it means having hitters in undesirable ballparks.

SP: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals vs. Pirates ($9,000).

SP: Chris Paddack, Padres vs. Diamondbacks ($8,600).

C: Sean Murphy, A’s vs. Angels ($3,500).

1B: Michael Chavis, Red Sox vs. Orioles ($3,000).

2B: Ty France, Padres vs. Diamondbacks ($3,000).

3B: Manny Machado, Padres vs. Diamondbacks ($4,000).

SS: Marcus Semien, A’s vs. Angels ($4,300).

OF: Khris Davis, A’s vs. Angels ($4,000).

OF: J.D. Martinez, Red Sox vs. Orioles ($4,800).

OF: Mike Trout, Angels @ A’s ($5,700).