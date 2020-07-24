Former ‘LHHH’ Star Mally Mall Rushed To Hospital For COVID-19

Bradley Lamb
Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mall has reportedly been rushed to hospital for COVID-19 — and he is having severe trouble with his lungs.

He was hospitalized on July 13 at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles — but is not on a ventilator and is expected to pull through. His fans have been praying for him.

In October, Mally pleaded guilty to owning and operating a prostitution business.

