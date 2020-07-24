Former ‘LHHH’ Star Mally Mall Rushed To Hospital For COVID-19

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mall has reportedly been rushed to hospital for COVID-19 — and he is having severe trouble with his lungs.

He was hospitalized on July 13 at the UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles — but is not on a ventilator and is expected to pull through. His fans have been praying for him.

In October, Mally pleaded guilty to owning and operating a prostitution business.

According to KSNV, the producer disguised his ring as multiple escort services between April 2002 and September 2014, according to the Department of Justice.

The former reality television star admitted to enticing numerous women to engage in prostitution behind the guise of those escort businesses, and either he or his employees had others use cell phones and other means to get women who worked at his escort businesses to conduct acts of prostitution in Southern Nevada.