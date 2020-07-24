Filing: NY charges First American Financial over massive 2019 data breach caused by a software update flaw, in the first enforcement of 2017 cybersecurity rules (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:

Filing: NY charges First American Financial over massive 2019 data breach caused by a software update flaw, in the first enforcement of 2017 cybersecurity rules  —  In May 2019, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that the website of mortgage title insurance giant First American Financial Corp …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR