Filing: NY charges First American Financial over massive 2019 data breach caused by a software update flaw, in the first enforcement of 2017 cybersecurity rules (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Filing: NY charges First American Financial over massive 2019 data breach caused by a software update flaw, in the first enforcement of 2017 cybersecurity rules — In May 2019, KrebsOnSecurity broke the news that the website of mortgage title insurance giant First American Financial Corp …
