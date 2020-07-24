English King in Gordon equation at Goodwood | Racing News

English King may bid to bounce back from his Derby defeat in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

The Camelot colt shot to prominence for the premier Classic with a brilliant victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial in June – and the booking of Frankie Dettori for Epsom only added to pre-race expectations.

However, Ed Walker’s charge ultimately failed to land a telling blow on the Downs – making late gains to finish a never-nearer fifth behind the front-running Serpentine.

Should English King head to Goodwood next Thursday, he could renew rivalry with Epsom runner-up Khalifa Sat among others.

The mile-and-a-half Group Three appears a logical target for Andrew Balding’s colt, considering he is unbeaten in two previous visits to the Sussex venue.

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for six of the 14 initial entries – with Derby sixth Mogul, the progressive Delphi and Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth among his squad.

Other contenders for what could be a fascinating affair include the William Haggas-trained Bahrain Trophy winner Al Aasy and Mark Johnston’s recent Hamilton scorer Subjectivist.

Ten juveniles are in the mix for the Group Two Qatar Richmond Stakes – with the standard set by Yazaman, who has finished second to the Queen’s Tactical in both the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and the July Stakes at Newmarket on his last couple of starts.

Johnston’s Qaader was second in the Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting before finishing a couple of places behind Yazaman on the July Course earlier in the month. The Middleham maestro also has Army Of India and Thunder Of Niagara in contention.

Roger Teal’s dual winner Gussy Mac and O’Brien’s pair of Admiral Nelson and Swiss Ace also feature.