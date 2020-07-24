Eminem Reportedly ‘Stressed’ Mariah Carey Will Expose Sex Life In New Book!!

Rap superstar Eminem is reportedly concerned that Mariah Carey could be spilling some tea about their alleged sex life in her upcoming memoir — The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Thursday. “He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

The source added that “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say sh*t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that,” adding “She knows that.”

Mariah has always denied sleeping with the rapper. “I hung out with him, I spoke to him on the phone. I think I was probably with him a total of four times. And I don’t consider that dating somebody,” she told Maxim in 2002.