Eminem Reportedly ‘Stressed’ Mariah Carey Will Expose Sex Life In New Book!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Rap superstar Eminem is reportedly concerned that Mariah Carey could be spilling some tea about their alleged sex life in her upcoming memoir — The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“Eminem’s Achilles heel has always been Mariah Carey. They had a very toxic relationship,” a source claimed to Us Weekly on Thursday. “He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

