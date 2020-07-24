Elisabeth Moss to Join Leonardo DiCaprio in Thriller Series ‘Shining Girls’

WENN

Aside from taking on the lead role, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ actress will serve as executive producer for the Apple series that is based on Lauren Beukes bestselling 2013 novel.

Elisabeth Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio are teaming up to produce new television thriller “Shining Girls“.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress will serve as executive producer for the Apple series under her fledgling Love & Squalor Pictures banner, along with the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star, who will collaborate through his Appian Way production company.

Elisabeth also stars in the metaphysical thriller, based on Lauren Beukes bestselling 2013 novel about a Chicago, Illinois reporter who survives a brutal assault and attempts to track down her time-travelling attacker.

Silka Luisa, who is behind the “Strange Angel” TV series, has signed on as showrunner and writer for the project.

“Shining Girls” is the latest project on Elisabeth’s production docket for her Love & Squalor Pictures, which she officially launched on Wednesday, July 22.

She is also producing and starring in neo-noir thriller “Black Match” for Hulu and Fox 21 Television Studio, and she has three other projects in development, including drug addiction film “Smacked“, grief drama “Idaho“, and “Imperfect Women“, a television project about toxic female friendships adapted from the book by Araminta Hall.