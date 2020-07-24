Earn up to 100k points with new elevated Marriott Bonvoy card offers

Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Marriott and Chase just launched elevated sign-up bonuses across their cobranded Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card is offering 100,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months, and the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card is offering 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 in the first three months.

While travel isn’t a top priority right now for many people, these offers are worth considering if you know you’ll use the points for a trip down the road. A bonus of 100,000 points is enough to get you a night at a top-tier property such as the St. Regis Maldives or St. Regis Bora Bora, even during peak pricing periods. Or, you can stretch those 100,000 points to get up to 25 award nights at low-category Marriott hotels.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

(Photo by John Gribben for The Points Guy)

Sign-up bonus: Earn 100,000 bonus Marriott points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months

Annual fee: $95

Best for:Occasional Marriott travelers

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is a good choice for travelers looking for a personal Marriott credit card with a reasonable annual fee.

The Bonvoy Boundless is issued by Chase and earns 6x points on eligible Marriott purchases and 2x points on all other spending. A 4.8% return on Marriott spending (based on TPG valuations) isn’t bad — especially if you also have Platinum or Titanium Elite status that can help you earn extra points.

And keep in mind that the Boundless is one of the Marriott cards eligible for Chase’s current promotion for 10x on gas and groceries for up to $3,500 in spending during the promotional period from July 15 to Sept. 15, 2020. While cobranded cards aren’t always the best option for non-brand spending, this temporary promotion makes this an excellent card for both dining and gas purchases. Even though you may not be traveling much right now, you’ll still be able to earn points on other spending categories.

Every card anniversary, you’ll also get an award night that’s valid for hotels costing up to 35,000 points per night. As soon as you get the card, you’ll get 15 elite night credits, which gives you automatic Silver Elite status. There’s also a pathway to upgrade to Gold Elite status by spending $35,000 on the card each year.

Read our full Marriott Bonvoy Boundless credit card review.