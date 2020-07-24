Drake’s Stage Designer Drops Lawsuit Against Him

WENN

The ‘Toosie Slide’ star has won a legal battle against a stage designer over alleged unpaid fees following his co-headlining tour with hip-hop group Migos in 2018.

–

Drake has won a legal battle with his stage designer over a $108,000 (£84,700) invoice.

Bosses at the firm Sila Sveta sued the rapper over his 2018 co-headline tour with Migos, claiming he was hired to create an elaborate 3D stage for the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour, but alleged his team failed to pay the invoice.

However, according to U.S. website The Blast they have now dropped the lawsuit, which initially claimed the stage, which utilised drones, a flying Ferrari and 3D illusions, and was inspired by a basketball court, required extra hours work because several dates on the tour were rescheduled.

Drake filed paperwork claiming he paid the company in full and was considering counter-suing them for breach of contract but the case will not go to court after its dismissal.