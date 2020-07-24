Dragoneer Growth Opportunities, Dragoneer's SPAC to focus on software, internet, retail and health-care tech, files for a US IPO, aiming to raise $600M (Crystal Tse/Bloomberg)

Crystal Tse / Bloomberg:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities, Dragoneer’s SPAC to focus on software, internet, retail and health-care tech, files for a US IPO, aiming to raise $600M  —  – Dragoneer has had bets on Alibaba, Datadog, Uber and Slack,nbsp; — Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan picked to lead offering

