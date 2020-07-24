Dr. Fauci Threw A Terrible Opening Pitch And It’s Actually Pretty Funny

And who better to throw out the first pitch than Dr. Anthony Fauci?
The short king took to the Washington Nationals’ mound and threw the ceremonial first pitch to start the season.
But things didn’t look so good.
Basically, it was a complete disaster, but lol-worthy for sure.
Watch the gif of the pitch here:
Dr. Fauci will now go down in history with the likes of the 19 No. 1 chanteuse, Mariah Carey, as an iconic flop first pitch thrower.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!