No one will ever forget Dr. Anthony Fauci’s horrendous first pitch attempt.

Fauci, who threw out the first pitch during the Washington Nationals’ Opening Day matchup against the New York Yankees, will have his own personalized Topps Trading Card, according to TMZ. The card will be available for a limited time and features the medical expert in a throwing motion.

We all know how the pitch went, though Topps has made it look like Fauci threw a nearly perfect ball to Nats pitcher Sean Doolittle.