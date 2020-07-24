‘Don’t touch his neck!’: Panic in Liverpool city centre after three people left lying in blood

Published: < datetime="2020-07-24T23:28:06+0100"> 18:28 EDT, July 2020 | Updated: < datetime="2020-07-24T23:36:36+0100"> 18:36 EDT, July 2020

Police are at the scene of an unconfirmed stabbing in Liverpool tonight with footage on social media showing bodies covered in blood.  

One video shows a large group of people while another shows bodies lying on the pavement outside the Shankly Hotel on Victoria Street. 

Another appears to show a number of bodies lying on the pavement, while a woman shouts ‘don’t touch his neck’.

The disturbing footage shows a woman wearing a white dress pass one man lying prone with a blood-stained t-shirt.

Merseyside Police said no one had been stabbed, but security at the nearby Shankly Hotel said three people had been injured. 

More to follow…

