‘Don’t touch his neck!’: Panic in Liverpool city centre after three people left lying in blood

Police are at the scene of an unconfirmed stabbing in Liverpool tonight with footage on social media showing bodies covered in blood.

One video shows a large group of people while another shows bodies lying on the pavement outside the Shankly Hotel on Victoria Street.

Another appears to show a number of bodies lying on the pavement, while a woman shouts ‘don’t touch his neck’.

The disturbing footage shows a woman wearing a white dress pass one man lying prone with a blood-stained t-shirt.

Merseyside Police said no one had been stabbed, but security at the nearby Shankly Hotel said three people had been injured.

