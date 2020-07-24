Doja Cat Admits to Catching Coronavirus After Playing Down Scare Over Pandemic

Instagram

The ‘Say So’ hitmaker reveals in a new interview that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she mocked people who are concerned about the dangers of coronavirus.

–

Doja Cat got to experience herself how it felt to be the victim of coronavirus, months after donwplaying the scare over the global pandemic. The 24-year-old rapper/singer has admitted in a new interview that she recently had the virus.

The “Mooo!” raptress got candid about her COVID-19 diagnosis while talking to Yinka and Shayna Marie of Capital XTRA. “I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and… I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” she revealed.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, added that she experienced the symptoms for four days, but she has since recovered. The “Say So” hitmaker explained, “I’m OK now. It was a four day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

Doja revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis months after she mocked people who are concerned about the dangers of the novel virus. She said during Instagram Live in March, “B***h, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherf**king beer version of that s**t. I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, ’cause I don’t give a f**k about corona, b***h. It’s a flu! I would literally… I’m not scared.”

Making light of the disease, she added, “Y’all are p***y, period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep-that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

<br />

It wasn’t the only controversial statement that Doja made in recent months. She has been under fire for participating in alleged alt-right Tinychat rooms and for her alleged self-hate among other allegations. She later denied the allegations in an Instagram Live session in May, saying, “The idea that this chatroom is a white supremacist chat room is… I don’t understand it in any way. Not even.”