Denver weather: Showers and thunderstorms likely on Friday

Denver will likely see rain showers and thunderstorms Friday, though the high temperature could still hit 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The likelihood of those showers and thunderstorms gradually increases from earlier in the day into the afternoon, the weather service said. Cloud coverage is likely to increase around 4 p.m. and the chance of rain sits around 60% into the evening when temperatures are expected to cool off.

Low temperatures in the evening could hit 63 degrees and wind gusts as fast as 21 mph are possible, the forecasters said. Saturday is forecast to be a bit sunnier and just as hot with more showers and thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon.