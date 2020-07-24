Deals: Woot’s New Flash Sale Discounts iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air in Open Box Condition

Woot today is offering a flash sale on previous-generation iPads in open box condition, including the 10.2-inch iPad (2019), iPad Pro (2018), and 10.5-inch iPad Air (2019). Woot describes these tablets as in new and open box condition, so they may not be shipped in retail packaging but they are otherwise like new.

Note: is an affiliate partner with Woot. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sales start with the 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) at $709.99, down from $949.00. You can also get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB Wi-Fi) for $799.99, down from $1,149.00. Both of these sales represent some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the 2018 iPad Pro.

UP TO $350 OFF Woot’s Open Box iPad Flash Sale

There are a few models of the 10.2-inch iPad on sale, although stock is dwindling. As of writing you can get the 128GB Wi-Fi model in Space Gray for $359.99, down from $429.00. This sale is coming under Amazon’s current price on the tablet by about $40.

Lastly, Woot has the 10.5-inch iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99, down from $499.00, in all three colors. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $559.99, down from $649.00. While Woot’s sale on the 64GB model is the best around this week, Best Buy is beating the price on the 256GB device by $10 right now.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.