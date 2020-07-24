DAZN teams up with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for special series beginning in August

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship action is coming to DAZN.

The streaming service has partnered with BKFC to present a special series of fights beginning in August. Those events can be watched exclusively on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

More details on those events are expected to come at a later date.

DAZN has plenty of experience in the world of combat sports, as it already shows events from Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Bellator MMA. The partnership with BKFC brings even more top combat events to the service.

BKFC, founded in 2018 by boxing promoter Dave Feldman, features experienced boxers and MMA fighters. Matches are held inside of a circular four-rope ring, and fighters can trade shots for up to five rounds (two minutes each).

After a brief hiatus due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, BKFC will return Friday night for BKFC 11, which will be held in Oxford, Miss. Eight fights will take place at BKFC 11, including Isaac Vallie-Flagg vs. Luis Palomino battling it out in the main event.

More details on how to watch BKFC 11 can be found here.